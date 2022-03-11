Watch CBS News

Boy has uncombable hair syndrome

17-month-old Locklan Samples has "uncombable hair syndrome" – a real, but rare, condition that gives you unruly hair. His mom likes to share photos of his hair on Instagram to raise awareness – and spread joy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.