Box office breakdown: "Fantastic Beasts" dominates

J.K. Rowling's latest installment of the wizarding world, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," hauled in an estimated initial $75 million. CBSN's Josh Elliott breaks down this weekend's box office numbers.
