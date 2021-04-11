Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bowe Bergdahl's case headed to court-martial

The U.S. Army announced that Bowe Bergdahl's case is headed to trial by general court-martial. Bergdahl is accused of deserting his post in Afghanistan before being captured by the Taliban. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more.
