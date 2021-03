Boulder mourns shooting victims as suspect is charged with murder Police have identified the 10 victims in Monday's mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and the suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Boulder, and CBS Denver reporter Makenzie O'Keefe joins CBSN with the latest on what we know about the investigation and how the community is coping with this tragedy.