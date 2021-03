Boston, one year later: Runners, rescuers and survivors share their stories The city of Boston will pause today to remember the three people killed, and the more than 260 injured in last year's marathon bombings. "CBS This Morning" spoke with four of those who were there that day: a Boston police officer, the marathon's finish line coordinator, a survivor of the second bomb, and a Boston Herald reporter caught between the blasts just before he could finish his run for charity.