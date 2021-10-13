Live

Watch CBSN Live

Boston mayoral candidates on police reform

The two candidates for Boston's next mayor, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, faced off in the first one-on-one debate since the preliminary contest last month. Watch the two candidates answer on police reform.
