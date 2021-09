Voters head to polls in Boston's mayoral primary Voters headed to the polls in Boston on Tuesday to narrow down the field of candidates for mayor. The five main primary candidates all are people of color, which means history will likely be made in the November election. Kristina Rex, a reporter at CBS Boston, and Emma Platoff, a reporter for the Boston Globe, join CBSN's "Red & Blue" co-host Ed O'Keefe to discuss the latest.