Boston scare: Hoax prompts arrest and evacuations

Kayvon Edson, 25, is facing charges after dropping a backpack near the Boston Marathon finish line on the one-year anniversary of the attacks. CBS News' Jeff Glor reports from Boston on the recent scare and the one-year anniversary.
