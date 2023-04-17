Watch CBS News

Boston Marathon bombing survivor shares her story

Dancer Adrienne Haslet was one of the more than 260 people injured in the deadly Boston Marathon bombing. Ten years later, she shares her story with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
