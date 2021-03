Boston marathon bomber: Russia withheld information on Tamerlan Tsarnaev A government reports says Russia refused to give the FBI crucial information about Tamerlan Tsarnaev, a Boston marathon bombing suspect. The Russians did not reveal at the time Tsarnaev talked about Jihad with his family. CBS News national security analyst Juan Zarate discusses if disclosing the information could have prevented the bombing with the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts.