Live

Watch CBSN Live

Boston Marathon bomber gets death penalty

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death for his role in the 2013 attack that killed four people and injured more than 260. The federal jury spent 14-hours deliberating his fate before announcing the unanimous decision. Don Dahler reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.