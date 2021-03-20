Live

American takes home top prize in Boston Marathon

For the first time in 31 years, an American, Meb Keflezighi, won the Boston Marathon. CBS News' Jeff Glor reports from Boston, where more than 30,000 runners overcame the memories of last year's bombings.
