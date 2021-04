Boston Globe columnist reacts to Tsarnaev's apology in court Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will soon head to death row. He spoke at his sentencing Wednesday and told victims of the attack he is “sorry.” Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen, who covered the case from Day 1, was in the overflow courtroom during Tsarnaev’s sentencing. He joins “CBS This Morning” from Boston to discuss his reaction.