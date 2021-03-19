Live

Tsarnaev's lawyers seek to dismiss some charges

Lawyers for the Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are asking a judge to drop some charges in the bombing case. His attorneys say the long list of charges could make a jury more likely to convict the surviving suspect. Charlie Rose reports.
