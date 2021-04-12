Live

Boston accent "expert" keeps it real

Angela Peri is an exacting expert on the Boston accent. She casts TV shows and movies set in Boston -- and she won't accept anything short of authentic. In this clip, Peri listens for the perfect accent on a casting call.
