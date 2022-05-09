Watch CBS News

Border patrol tests new tech to stop fentanyl

Agents at the U.S.-Mexico border are using new technology to scan trucks for fentanyl amid the overdose crisis in America. Fentanyl-laced pills seized by law enforcement surged nearly 50-fold between 2018 and 2021. Lilia Luciano has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.