Border Patrol agents to be disciplined for treatment of Haitian migrants Four U.S. Border Patrol agents will face disciplinary actions for their treatment of Haitian migrants near Del Rio, Texas last year. U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigators determined the agents used "unnecessary" force while dispersing the group. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins anchors Tanya Rivero and Michelle Miller with more on the investigation.