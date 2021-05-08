Live

Boomers bailing out their kids

A new poll conducted by CreditCards.com shows that most parents with adult children have paid for a number of their expenses. A senior analyst for the site, Matt Schulz, joins CBSN to discuss this ongoing trend and its effects on the economy.
