Book goes behind the scenes with Democrats in the 2020 election A new book reveals inside stories from the 2020 presidential campaign, including a push by some mainstream Democrats to ensure a progressive candidate didn't get the nomination, and how Joe Biden navigated the political fallout after George Floyd's murder. The author of "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump," Edward-Isaac Dovere, spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about some of what he uncovered.