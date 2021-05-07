Bonobos CEO on Walmart, changing retail industry In 2007, Bonobos was one of the first retailers to begin selling clothing exclusively online. Four years later, it launched guide shops, where you try clothes on at their brick and mortar store, but everything you buy is shipped to you. This past summer, Walmart bought the company for $310 million. Andy Dunn, founder and CEO of Bonobos and senior vice president of digital consumer brands at Walmart eCommerce, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the changing landscape of online and offline retail.