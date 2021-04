Bonnie Raitt on loss, success and life on the road The daughter of a famous Broadway star, Bonnie Raitt has made her career singing the blues. Over 45 years, Raitt has racked up 10 Grammys, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and been named to Rolling Stone's lists of all-time top 100 singers and guitarists. Anthony Mason spoke with the true American original at the Gibson Showroom in New York.