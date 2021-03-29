Live

Bone-chilling cold grips Midwest

The thermometer dropped significantly across part of the Midwest Monday. In Chicago, it was so cold that the rail switches had to be heated with open flames to keep them from freezing. Dean Reynolds reports on the cold and the snow that’s ahead.
