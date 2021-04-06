Bonds between female senators that make Washington work Capitol Hill gridlock is now the norm, but issues gaining traction in the Senate -- like campus sexual assault and human trafficking -- share one common fact: they are spearheaded by women. An Internet startup called Quorum crunched the numbers and found that women in the Senate are better deal makers and basically get more done than men. Julianna Goldman sat down with four ladies of the Senate, two Democrats and two Republicans, to talk about how they’re upending the old boys club.