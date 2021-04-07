Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bon Appétit reveals America's top new restaurants

The foodie magazine is out with this year’s list of what it calls “The Hot 10: America's Best New Restaurants 2015." Editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport and deputy editor Andrew Knowlton join “CBS This Morning” to share the full list.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.