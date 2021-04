Bon Appétit editor-in-chief says immigrants are "fabric" of U.S. food scene Hundreds of restaurants across the country will reopen Friday after shutting down for the "Day Without Immigrants" protest Thursday. Bon Appétit magazine's March issue celebrates the contribution that children of immigrants make to America's food scene. Editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the critical role of immigrants in the food industry.