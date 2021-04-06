Live

Bomberos mexicanos, héroes sin escudo

Carecen del equipo básico y unidades para atender las emergencias de la Ciudad de México. Como respuesta, las autoridades de la capital del país han anunciado una inversión de 110 millones de pesos para modernizar el equipo.
