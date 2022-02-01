Bomb threats target multiple U.S. schools for second consecutive day For the second day in a row, several historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S. received bomb threats and were forced to cancel classes or tell students to shelter in place. CBS News chief Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports from Washington. Then A. Zachary Faison, Jr., the president and CEO of Edward Waters University, one of the schools that received a threat, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan and Tanya Rivero to discuss the situation.