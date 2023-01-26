Bolton says Trump’s 2024 campaign is ‘poison’ for GOP and ‘will continue to go downhill’ Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told CBS News he is seriously considering a 2024 presidential bid and said that former President Donald Trump is a threat to U.S. national security who acted ‘very erratic’ and ‘was not impressed by the gravity and the importance of the national security decisions he had to make.’ Trump’s campaign, he added, is “going downhill and I think it will continue to go downhill.”