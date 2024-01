Boeing's 737 Max 9 returns to service for first time since door blowout An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego marked the first Boeing 737 Max 9 to return to service since the aircraft was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this month following a door panel blowout aboard an Alaska Airlines flight. More 737 Max 9 jets are expected to take flight in the coming days after they undergo inspection. Kris Van Cleave reports.