Boeing whistleblowers testify on Capitol Hill Sam Salehpour, a quality engineer at Boeing, was one of two whistleblowers who testified before a Senate committee Wednesday. He raised safety concerns with the company about the 787 Dreamliner. He claimed that Boeing is not following its own production guidelines when connecting key pieces of the Dreamliner fuselage and fears it could lead to a structural failure years down the line. Kris Van Cleave has details.