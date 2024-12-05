Watch CBS News

Boeing whistleblower expresses safety concerns at satellite factory in company's space program

Speaking out for the first time, a technician at the Boeing factory making military and commercial satellites alleges that the company is putting workers' lives at risk. Craig Garriott said he's raised between 300 and 400 safety violations with management in the last year. It comes as Boeing's space program has suffered setbacks, including the company's Starliner spacecraft returning to Earth without its astronauts in September.
