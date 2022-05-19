Watch CBS News

Boeing Starliner ready for third try to reach ISS

After a series of costly setbacks and delays, Boeing is ready to try again to fly its new spacecraft, Starliner, to the International Space Station. Kris Van Cleave reports from the Kennedy Space Center.
