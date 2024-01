Boeing faces quality control questions as its CEO appears on Capitol Hill Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was on Capitol Hill Wednesday, attempting to reassure key senators that the company's planes are safe after an incident earlier this month in which the door panel of a 737 Max 9 blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight. National Transportation Safety Board investigators have focused in on the four bolts that should have held that door panel in place. Kris Van Cleave has more.