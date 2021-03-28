Live

Watch CBSN Live

Boehner pitches spending bill to avoid shutdown

Speaker of the House John Boehner is expected reveal a spending bill that would curb President Obama's immigration policy. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBSN" from Capitol Hill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.