Bodycam video shows deadly La. police shooting of boy after chase Warning: This video is graphic. Disturbing video shows the deadly end to a police chase in Louisiana, when a 6-year-old boy was killed. A judge allowed the release of the body camera video showing two deputy city marshals in Marksville opening fire on an SUV last November. The driver was wounded, but his autistic son in the passenger seat was killed. The marshals face murder charges at an upcoming trial. David Begnaud reports.