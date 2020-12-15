Bodycam footage shows William "Roddie" Bryan telling police, "I made a few moves" at Ahmaud Arbery Newly-obtained body camera footage appears to contradict the account presented by one of the men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing. William "Roddie" Bryan filmed Gregory and Travis McMichael chasing down and shooting Arbery in February. Bryan's attorney has insisted his client was "never more than a witness" to Arbery's death. Omar Villafranca reports on the new video that suggests Bryan was more involved.