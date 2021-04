Body paint artist turns humans into frogs, chameleons Artist Johannes Stoetter has gained worldwide attention for using body paint to create stunning animal creations. In this video created by Stoetter, you may think you're seeing a frog and a chameleon -- but in fact you're seeing human beings, painted and intertwined to create an incredible illusion. You can see more of Stoetter's work at these websites: http://www.wb-production.com/en/ and http://www.johannesstoetterart.com/ .