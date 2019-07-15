News
Dems fire back after Trump tells congresswomen to "go back" to their countries
Inside story of Apollo 11's nail-biting descent to the moon
Flooding from Barry threatens 11 million people across the South
Few signs of expected mass immigration raids
Puerto Rico governor urged to resign over derogatory group chat
Remains of missing actor Charles Levin believed found
Biden reveals healthcare plan piggybacking on ACA
Woman who birthed baby into toilet faces murder retrial
Scarlett Johansson clarifies controversial casting remarks
Civil rights leader's body found in car trunk...