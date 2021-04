Bobby Cannavale and Olivia Wilde talk "Vinyl," Martin Scorsese Emmy-winner Bobby Cannavale and SAG Award-nominee Olivia Wilde have teamed up for the first time as husband and wife in the new HBO rock 'n' roll series, "Vinyl." The drama follows drug addicted record executive Richie Finestra who’s fighting to save his label during the 1970s. Wilde and Cannavale join “CBS This Morning” to discuss their new series.