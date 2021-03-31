Live

Bob Simon's final report

Bob Simon finished the 60 Minutes report "ZMapp," on the development of a promising drug to combat Ebola, the day he died. It will air this Sunday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. His daughter, Tanya Simon, is the producer.
