Bob Schieffer's artistic take on the news CBS News veteran and former moderator of "Face the Nation," Bob Schieffer has long reported from the center of politics. And now, in retirement he's expressing his hope for America, with an exhibition of 24 original oil paintings he has created. Schieffer talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi about his artistic response to the violence of the January 6th insurrection, and about the exhibition that resulted, titled "Looking for the Light."