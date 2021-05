Bob Schieffer says Trump Jr. should have been "wary" of Russia's help CBS News contributor Bob Schieffer has covered nine presidents, including one who was impeached and another who resigned. The former "Face the Nation" host joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, why hiring family members in politics is tricky, and his hopes for a "re-warming" of relations between the U.S. and its NATO allies.