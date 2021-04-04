Bob Schieffer retires Sunday after 46 years at CBS News The veteran news legend is retiring from a journalism career of more than half a century. As a young newspaper reporter, Schieffer went to Vietnam to cover the war. He worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on the day President Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas. He brought Lee Harvey Oswald's mother to the police station. Since starting at CBS News in 1969, he has covered the Pentagon, State Department, Capitol Hill and the White House, and anchored the "CBS Evening News."