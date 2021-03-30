Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bob Schieffer previews key points from the SOTU

In his sixth State of the Union address, President Obama is expected to talk about the improving economy and devote part of the speech to foreign policy. Host of "Face the Nation" Bob Schieffer reports.
