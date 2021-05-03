Bob Schieffer on "embarrassing" Scaramucci interview White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci unloaded on Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and others Thursday in an expletive-filled interview with the New Yorker. CBS News contributor Bob Schieffer has covered nine presidents and joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the inappropriate nature of Scaramucci's comments, next steps for the GOP health bill and how all of the drama unfolding inside the White House is damaging President Trump's agenda.