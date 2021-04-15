Live

Bob Schieffer on Bernie Sanders' momentum

Bernie Sanders has won six states in a row, giving him plenty of momentum before his fight against Hillary Clinton in the New York primary. With analysis on the democratic race, CBS News contributor Bob Schieffer joins CBSN.
