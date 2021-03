Bob Schieffer hosts "CBS News: 50 Years Later, Civil Rights" live symposium This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The landmark legislation signed by President Lyndon Johnson outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Bob Schieffer, who will host "CBS News: 50 Years Later, Civil Rights" tonight, joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to preview the special symposium.