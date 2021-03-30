Live

Bob Orr retires from CBS News after 21 years

Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Bob Orr is retiring after 21 years at CBS News and 40 years in broadcast journalism. CBS News wishes Bob and his wife Susie the very best in their new life in Florida.
