Bo Derek, still a screen beauty

The actress who made quite an impression with a run on the beach a few decades ago in the film "10" returns to the screen in the SyFy Channel's hit TV-movie series, "Sharknado 3." Ben Tracy catches up with the actress who is still quite a 10.
