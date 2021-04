Bo Burnham on political correctness in comedy At 16, Bo Burnham became a viral sensation by uploading comedy videos on YouTube. Now 26, Burnham has a stand-up comedy special on Netflix called, "Bo Burnham: Make Happy." In this interview with "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Anthony Mason, Burnham explains why he's not pressured by political correctness and how he sees it as an "overcorrection for a serious problem."